Happy customers using mangools SEO tools

Stop wasting time with conventional rank trackers

SERPWatcher is a rank tracking tool built with focus on effectivity and ease of use.

See Live DEMO
SERPWatcher screenshot - Rank tracker analyzing real keyword performance

Global overview

See the most critical data on one screen.

UI of SERPWatcher - see all tracking data on one screen.

Save your time, benefit from the Estimated visits, Dominance index and ranking distribution charts, as well as daily rankings, all on one screen.

UI of SERPWatcher - see all tracking data on one screen.
All essential features like daily rank reports are included.

Dominance index

Track overall progress with one key metric.

All essential features like daily rank reports are included.

Based on keyword positions and their estimated visits, Dominance index considers different weight of each tracked keyword.

Daily ranks, innovative reports, localized results

Essential features with innovation.

All essential features like daily rank reports are included.

Get daily ranks with up to one-year data retention. SERPWatcher provides desktop and mobile segmentation with localized results and innovative online reports.

All essential features like daily rank reports are included.
Integration with mangools seo tools.

Integration with mangools SEO tools

From keyword ideas to ranking reports.

Integration with mangools seo tools.

Track your existing keywords from KWFinder, check the keyword SEO difficulty and analyze SERP directly from SERPWatcher.

Developed by mangools

SERPWatcher is developed by mangools - Juicy SEO tools you will love. Explore our other tools.

KWFinder - find long tail keywords KWFinder

Find hundreds of long tail keywords your competitors are missing.

Go to KWFinder

SERPChecker - analyse SERP SERPChecker

Analyze your competitors and get deep insights into Google SERP.

Go to SERPChecker

Plans & pricing

SERPWatcher release offer: Old prices are valid until August 25, 2017.
Subscription basic 630846876d406b2e16c43eb8e9e9f92c14cdc4edbbe2c141738a75bf521786ca

mangools Basic

$2900 $1242
per month

Save $199 per year

$149 billed upon purchase

KWFinder

Basic

SERPChecker

Basic

SERPWatcher

Basic
Subscribe now
Subscription basic 630846876d406b2e16c43eb8e9e9f92c14cdc4edbbe2c141738a75bf521786ca

mangools Basic

$4900 $2900
per month

KWFinder

Basic

SERPChecker

Basic

SERPWatcher

Basic
Subscribe now
Subscription premium 91094eba414e1a25e2484feee1c8b25af711c59756f9d710df30ec80e99dc5cd

mangools Premium

$3900 $2492
per month

Save $289 per year

$299 billed upon purchase

KWFinder

Premium

SERPChecker

Premium

SERPWatcher

Premium
Subscribe now
Subscription premium 91094eba414e1a25e2484feee1c8b25af711c59756f9d710df30ec80e99dc5cd

mangools Premium

$6900 $4900
per month

KWFinder

Premium

SERPChecker

Premium

SERPWatcher

Premium
Subscribe now
Subscription agency c87c0c163ed3e5382713f8df850c28cd7cec38c4bbbb7375eef07d4fd115adf0

mangools Agency

$7908
per month

Save $600 per year

$949 billed upon purchase

KWFinder

Agency

SERPChecker

Agency

SERPWatcher

Agency
Subscribe now
Subscription agency c87c0c163ed3e5382713f8df850c28cd7cec38c4bbbb7375eef07d4fd115adf0

mangools Agency

$12900
per month

KWFinder

Agency

SERPChecker

Agency

SERPWatcher

Agency
Subscribe now

* limit is shared across all tools

mangools FREE account

Free account includes 3 lookups per 24 hours and 50 related keywords per search. No credit card needed!

Register now

Need something special?

Feel free to contact our support with your query.
We will find a solution that suits your needs.

Contact us

Happy customers using mangools SEO tools